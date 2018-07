A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul shares Tuesday rose slightly owing to gains by chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co., according to local analysts.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index or KOSPI gained 1.22 points or 0.55 percent to stand at 2,272.76, while the Kosdaq gained 5.89 points or 0.75 percent, to stand at 795,71.