An electronic signboard at the KEB Hana Bank shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.55 percent in early trading, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018, snapping a four-day slide. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Tuesday gained 12.70 points or 0.61 percent to close at 2,089.62.

However, the Kosdaq tech stocks index dropped 0.39 points or 0.06 percent to stand at 691.55.