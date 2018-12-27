A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index closed on Thursday with an increase of 0.43 points, or 0.02 percent, to end at 2,028.44.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq index rose 2.14 points, or 0.32 percent, to stand at 667.88.