An electronic signboard at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018, shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI). EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The Korea Exchange's benchmark Kospi index fell 19.08 points, or 0.91 percent, on Monday to close at 2,076.

However, the Kosdaq tech stocks index gained 1.29 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 691.94.