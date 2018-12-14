South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark KOSPI index closed on Friday with a decline of 26.17 points or 1.25 percent to end at 2,069.38.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index fell 15.44 points or 2.26 percent to stand at 666.34.