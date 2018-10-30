A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Tuesday gained 18.64 points, or 0.93 percent, to close at 2,014.69.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index rose 14.44 points, or 2.29 percent, to end the day at 644.14.