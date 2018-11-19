Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Monday rose 8.16 points or 0.39 percent to close at 2,100.56 points.
Tech stocks index Kosdaq gained 11.95 points or 1.73 percent to close at 702.13 percent.
An electronic signboard at the KEB Hana Bank shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) up 0.55 percent in early trading, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
