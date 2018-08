South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul stocks on Thursday broke a nine-day rising streak, owing mainly to profit taking by investors.

The benchmark Kospi index closed with a drop of 1.68 points or 0.07 percent to end at 2,307.35 points, while tech stocks index Kosdaq rose 1.29 points or 0.16 percent to close at 804.47 points.