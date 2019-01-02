A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 10 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange's benchmark Kospi index on Wednesday dropped 31.04 points, or 1.52 percent, to 2,010.00.

The Kosdaq tech stocks index lost 6.28 points, or 0.93 percent, to stand at 669.37.