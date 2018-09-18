South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's KOSPI index closed on Tuesday with an increase of 5.97 points or 0.26 percent to stand at 2,308.98 units.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index also rose 2.97 points, or 0.36 percent, to 831.85 units.