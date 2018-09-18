South Korea's KOSPI index closed on Tuesday with an increase of 5.97 points or 0.26 percent to stand at 2,308.98 units.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index also rose 2.97 points, or 0.36 percent, to 831.85 units.
South Korean dealers work in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
