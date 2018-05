A protester tears a picture of US President Donald J. Trump during a rally in front of the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

US President Donald J. Trump speaks about his canceling the summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

The government of South Korea on Friday suggested a direct communication line be set up between North Korea and the United States to resolve the differences that led Washington to cancel the summit between the two countries planned for June.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump cancelled the meeting he was scheduled to have with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore, citing the hostility displayed by the Asian regime towards the US.