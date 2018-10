Taxi drivers from across the country hold a rally against the carpooling service of Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's No. 1 mobile messenger, KakaoTalk, at Gwangwhamun Square in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Taxis are parked at a garage in Suwon, south of Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 18, 2018, as their drivers join a rally of taxi drivers from across the nation against the carpooling service of Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's No. 1 mobile messenger, KakaoTalk, at Gwangwhamun Square in downtown Seoul. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Thousands of taxi drivers from Seoul and surrounding areas went on strike on Thursday and gathered in the city center to protest against the launch of a new carpooling application, alleging that the app will harm the industry.

The protest came after Kakao - the most popular instant messaging app in South Korea - announced on Tuesday that it was going to hire interested drivers to participate in its new Kakao T Carpool service.