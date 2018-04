South Korean soldiers dismantle loudspeakers from an observatory just south of the western border with North Korea, at an undisclosed location in South Korea, 16 June 2004. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout released on 11 August 2015 by the South Korean Defense Ministry shows South Korean soldiers installing loudspeakers at a unidentified site on the western front-line bordering North Korea to resume its anti-Pyongyang propaganda broadcasting. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP

The South Korean Army will begin dismantling propaganda loudspeakers, installed on towers along the border with North Korea, following the agreements reached at the historic summit between Seoul and Pyongyang last week, the defense ministry in Seoul said Monday.

The statement by the defense ministry says that it will begin work to remove the public announcement equipment from the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas on May 1.