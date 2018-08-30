South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) sees off North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as Kim returns to the North from the Peace House on the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump attends a meeting on a grant for a support program for drug-free communities, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2018. During the meeting Trump discussed trade with Mexico and Canada in addition to international security issues with North Korea. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) shake hands after announcing an agreement after signing a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

The South Korean government said Thursday that it would seek to make denuclearization of the Korean peninsula the primary topic of discussion during the September summit between the heads of the two Koreas.

Denuclearization would be a major agenda of the meeting in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whose exact date is yet to be finalized and will be the third bilateral summit so far this year, said Seoul presidential spokesperson, Kim Eui-kyeom, at a press conference.