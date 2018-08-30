The South Korean government said Thursday that it would seek to make denuclearization of the Korean peninsula the primary topic of discussion during the September summit between the heads of the two Koreas.
Denuclearization would be a major agenda of the meeting in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whose exact date is yet to be finalized and will be the third bilateral summit so far this year, said Seoul presidential spokesperson, Kim Eui-kyeom, at a press conference.