Leading women's rights activists and a lawyer hold a news conference for a female secretary of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at the offices of a women's right organization in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Jae-ryun, a lawyer for a former secretary of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, explains the alleged sexual harassment case related to Park during a news conference at the offices of a women's right organization in Seoul, South Korea, 13 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A handout picture made available by Seoul City Hall, shows mourners paying tribute at the memorial altar for late Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, 10 July 2020. HANDOUT/SEOUL CITY HALL

Hwang In-shik, spokesman of Seoul Metropolitan Government, speaks about the alleged sexual misconduct of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon towards his former secretary, during a briefing at City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Seoul’s metropolitan government announced Wednesday that it will open an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the city's late mayor, Park Won-soon, whose body was found in woods in the capital a day after a complaint was filed against him.

The city said it would set up a joint committee to “guarantee the fairness and objectivity.” EFE-EPA