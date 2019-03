A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (L) toast during a luncheon at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and South Korean president Moon Jae-in (R) talking as they visit at the Samjiyon guesthouse in North Korea, Sep. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

South Korea will seek to hold talks, including summits, with North Korea this year to strengthen ties and revive the dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington on denuclearization, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The plan comes after the Hanoi summit last month between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which abruptly ended without a denuclearization deal and no further plans for the sides to meet.