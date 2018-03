(FILE) A photo released by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) talking with North Korea's high-level government delegation at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, late Feb. 11, 2018, before the delegation leaves for Pyongyang. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A general view of the city with the Ryugyong Hotel at the back ground in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong (C), and Kim Yong-nam, president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, after attending a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea will send a high-level representative to North Korea to continue engaging in an inter-Korean rapprochement, although details about the dates or the envoy remain unknown, a spokesperson for Seoul's presidential office told EFE Friday.

Seoul's representative "will reciprocate the visit by North Korea's special envoy Kim Yo-jong," sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to the South Korean government.