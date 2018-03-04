South Korea's president has selected the National Intelligence Service chief and the National Security Office head to visit Pyongyang soon, the presidential office announced Sunday.
National Security Office (NSO) chief, Chung Eui-yong, is set to head the five-member delegation, which will also include Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Chun Hae-sung, vice minister of unification, Yun Kun-young, a Cheong Wa Dae official, and Kim Sang-gyun, a senior NIS official, according to Seoul.