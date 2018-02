(FILE) Chung Eui-yong, chief security advisor to the president, arrives after a visit to the United States, at Incheon International Airport near Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R, front row) watches the joint march by the athletes of both Koreas at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, on Feb. 9, 2018, as South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L, front row) claps, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong-nam (2nd from R, rear row) waves and Kim Yo-jong (R, rear row), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, claps. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) Kim Yo-jong (R), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Kim Yong-nam (L), the North's ceremonial head of state, attend seated behind US Vice President Mike Pence (C) during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, PyeongChang county, South Korea, Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's Chief of the Presidential National Security Office, said Wednesday before the Parliament that Seoul will work actively to help Pyongyang and Washington hold constructive talks.

Chung Eui-yong's words come shortly after the United States said Pyongyang canceled "at the last minute" a meeting with the US Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to be held during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.