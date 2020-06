Members of Fighters for Free North Korea, an organization of defectors from North Korea, send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border from the South Korean border city of Paju South Korea, 02 April 2016 (reissued 04 June 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, attends wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE SILVA / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends wreath laying ceremony at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 March 2019 (reissued 01 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JORGE SILVA / POOL

North Korean defectors prepare balloons that will carry 300,000 anti-North Korean government propaganda leaflets, along with 2,000 US dollar notes, into North Korea, near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju in Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 29 April 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN,

Seoul was unable to reach the Pyongyang government Tuesday after North Korea announced its decision to cut its lines of communication with South Korea from midday.

In an apparent response to activists in the South sending anti-North leaflets across the border by balloon, the announcement was published by North Korea’s official news agency KCNA in the early hours of Tuesday morning. EFE-EPA