A South Korean soldier stands guard in front of the Peace House, which will be the venue for the inter-Korea summit in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

An interior view of the Peace House, a South Korean facility that sits about 130 meters south of the inter-Korean border and the location for the Apr. 27 inter-Korean summit, in Panmunjom, South Korea, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government on Wednesday unveiled the renovated interiors of the Peace House, the building situated at the inter-Korean border which is set to host the upcoming summit between leaders of North and South Korea.

The building has been refurbished with minute details taken into account, such as the distance between the two leaders' seats, the diameter of the table - 2018 millimeters to match the year - and the painting chosen to decorate the wall, the South Korean president's office said in a statement.