The South Korean government on Wednesday unveiled the renovated interiors of the Peace House, the building situated at the inter-Korean border which is set to host the upcoming summit between leaders of North and South Korea.
The building has been refurbished with minute details taken into account, such as the distance between the two leaders' seats, the diameter of the table - 2018 millimeters to match the year - and the painting chosen to decorate the wall, the South Korean president's office said in a statement.