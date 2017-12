North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Ja Song Nam (R) addresses during a United Nations Security Council meeting about the international response to North Korea's nuclear weapons program at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 15 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

South Korea supported on Saturday the latest sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on North Korea and urged its neighboring country to end provocations and return to the negotiating table.

The South Korean ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement supporting the punitive measures announced on Friday that further limit the North's access to petroleum products, ban its exports in several sectors and force its citizens working abroad to return to the country.