South Korea wants Japan and China to sign a statement supporting a declaration issued after the recent inter-Korean summit, in which Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to work towards the complete denuclearization of the peninsula, the South Korean government said on Thursday.
A presidential office spokesperson said that the Blue House was pushing for a special statement by the leaders supporting the Panmunjom Declaration signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.