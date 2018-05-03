South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) sign a docunment at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

South Korea wants Japan and China to sign a statement supporting a declaration issued after the recent inter-Korean summit, in which Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to work towards the complete denuclearization of the peninsula, the South Korean government said on Thursday.

A presidential office spokesperson said that the Blue House was pushing for a special statement by the leaders supporting the Panmunjom Declaration signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.