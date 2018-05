A US stealth fighter jet F-22 Raptor takes off from a South Korean air base in Gwangju, 329 kilometers southwest of Seoul, South Korea, Dec 4, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean fighter jets, including F-15Ks, taxi at an air base in the city of Cheongju, central South Korea, Sep 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea and the United States on Friday kicked off large-scale annual joint air maneuvers, a month ahead of the planned summit between Washington and Pyongyang.

The annual two-week Max Thunder exercises are being held after Seoul and Washington postponed the dates of their other joint maneuvers, Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, due to the inter-Korean summit in late April.