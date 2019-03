The USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), a nuclear-powered supercarrier, makes a port visit to Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 13, 2016, to join the 7-18 March Key Resolve military exercise between South Korea and the United States. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean marines participate in an annual Amphibious Operations (AMPHOPS) during the annual Foal Eagle exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea and the United States on Monday began a series of military exercises on a reduced scale in order to keep dialogue with North Korea open despite the poor results of the recent summit in Hanoi.

The new exercises, called Dong Maeng ("Alliance" in Korean), are a modification of the Key Resolve drills, which were integrated into the large-scale war games carried out by the allies each spring.