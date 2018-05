(FILE) A UH-60 chopper returns to the US army base Camp Humphreys after a training in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2018, one day ahead of the inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) shake hands after announcing an agreement after signing a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

(FILE) South Korean marines return to their barracks after participating in the Ssangyong Exercise as part of the annual Foal Eagle combined field training in Pohang, South Korea, Apr. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The armies of South Korea and the United States on Thursday concluded their annual spring military maneuvers, whose duration has been curtailed this year as a result of the rapprochement between Seoul and Pyongyang.

The Key Resolve maneuvers, an exercise including computer-based simulations, began on Apr. 23 and will conclude Thursday as planned, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry confirmed EFE.