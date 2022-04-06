South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol reports to work at the office of his transition committee in Seoul, South Korea, 05 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Rep. Park Jin (C) of the main opposition People Power Party, who leads South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's policy consultation delegation to the United States, answers reporters' questions after a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at the US State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 04 April 2022. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

A delegation sent to Washington on behalf of the South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol discussed with the United States’ National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan the possible deployment of US strategic weapons in South Korea at a time marked by the escalation of tension in the region.