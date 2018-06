Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera (C) leaves a trilateral meeting with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (L), and South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) on the sidelines of a International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera (R) reaches to shake the hands of South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (C) during a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of a International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

South Korean National Defense Minister Song Young-moo (L) and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis (R) arrive for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 17th Asia Security Summit in Singapore, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

The top defense officials from Seoul and Washington on Friday discussed for the first time the possible cancellation of their countries' joint military maneuvers as proposed by the president of the United States to facilitate denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo held a 30-minute "in-depth" conversation by telephone with his US counterpart James Mattis on Friday, according to a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Defense.