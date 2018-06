Chang Won-sam (3-R), South Korean chief delegate to the South Korea-US defense cost sharing talks, speaks during the fourth session of the 10th Special Measures Agreement talks at the Korean National Diplomatic Academy in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Timothy Betts (2-L), U.S. chief delegate to the South Korea-US defense cost sharing talks, speaks during the fourth session of the 10th Special Measures Agreement talks at the Korean National Diplomatic Academy in Seoul, South Korea, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea and the United States on Tuesday began a new round of discussions on the shared expenses of their military alliance amid the suspension of their joint drills to facilitate dialogue with North Korea.

The meeting, which kicked off in Seoul on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday, marks the fourth round of dialogue between the two countries to try to close the matter before the end of 2018, when the current agreement is expected to expire.