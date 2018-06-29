US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares to greet Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi before the two held a meeting at the Department of State in Washington, DC, Jun 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

South Korea's Foreign Minister and the United States Secretary of State spoke on Friday by telephone to discuss strategies for North Korean denuclearization after the historic US-North Korea summit in Singapore.

According to a statement from the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha had a half-hour phone conversation, during which Pompeo briefed Kang on the preparations for his upcoming negotiations with North Korea about its nuclear program following the US-North Korea summit in Singapore on Jun. 12.