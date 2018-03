South Korean marines participate in an annual Amphibious Operations during the annual Foal Eagle exercises against a possible attack from North Korea, in Pohang, 360 km southeast of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea and the United States are set to announce early next week dates for their joint annual military exercises, South Korea's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The maneuvers were postponed due to the Winter Olympics, which have helped a recent thaw in relations between the two allies and North Korea.