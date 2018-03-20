South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) shakes hands with Admiral Scott Swift (L), the commander of the US Pacific Fleet, during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Navy conscripts maneuver through barbed wires during a training session to learn about individual combat skills at a boot camp in the southeastern city of Changwon, South Korea, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US Marines participate in a joint amphibious landing operation exercise with South Korean forces during the 'Foal Eagle' series of joint and combined field training maneuvers against a possible attack from North Korea, at a beach in Pohang, some 360 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 26 April 2013. EPA/KIM NAM-HO

South Korea and the United States will begin their annual military maneuvers on Apr. 1 after rescheduling them due to the rapprochement with North Korea, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry told EFE Tuesday.

The Key Resolve maneuvers, a command-post exercise with computer-based simulations, will begin in mid-April and go on for two weeks while the Foal Eagle, which involves a large number of troops, will start on Apr. 1 and last for a month, half their normal duration, according to the spokesperson.