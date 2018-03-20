South Korea and the United States will begin their annual military maneuvers on Apr. 1 after rescheduling them due to the rapprochement with North Korea, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry told EFE Tuesday.
The Key Resolve maneuvers, a command-post exercise with computer-based simulations, will begin in mid-April and go on for two weeks while the Foal Eagle, which involves a large number of troops, will start on Apr. 1 and last for a month, half their normal duration, according to the spokesperson.