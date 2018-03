South Korea's Defense Minister Song Young-moo (R) shakes hands with Admiral Scott Swift (L), the commander of the US Pacific Fleet, during their meeting in Seoul, South Korea, 08 March 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean Navy conscripts maneuver through barbed wires during a training session to learn about individual combat skills at a boot camp in the southeastern city of Changwon, South Korea, 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US Marines participate in a joint amphibious landing operation exercise with South Korean forces during the 'Foal Eagle' series of joint and combined field training maneuvers against a possible attack from North Korea, at a beach in Pohang, some 360 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 26 April 2013. EPA/KIM NAM-HO

South Korea and the United States will begin their annual military maneuvers on Apr.1 after rescheduling them due to the rapprochement with North Korea, a spokesperson for the South Korean Defense Ministry told EFE Tuesday.

For the time being no details on the duration or the assets to be deployed in the exercises have been provided, although the South Korean government said in a brief statement that "it will be conducted at a similar size to previous years."