South Korean soldiers patrol a road leading to the truce village of Panmunjom in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2018, one day ahead of the historic inter-Korean summit talks there. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A UH-60 chopper returns to the US army base Camp Humphreys after a training in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2018, one day ahead of the inter-Korean summit. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Special forces and a bomb-sniffing dog patrol around the main press center in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 26, 2018, where some 3,000 journalists from 360 news organizations, including 869 foreign reporters, are expected to cover the inter-Korean summit talks to be held at the truce village of Panmunjom the following day. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Seoul and Washington will halt their military maneuvers on Friday when a summit is scheduled to be held between the leaders of North and South Korea, a Seoul defense ministry spokesperson told EFE on Thursday.

The army would extend full support to the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in to ensure the meeting is held in an atmosphere of stability, the spokesperson said.