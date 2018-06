US President Donald J. Trump walks with Kim Yong-chol (L), former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong-un's closest aides, outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Jun. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

The government of South Korea on Saturday welcomed the announcement made by the president of the United States confirming his meeting with the North Korean leader in Singapore on Jun. 12.

Seoul's reaction comes after US President Donald Trump said on Friday in Washington - where he met a close aide of North Korea's Kim Jong-un - that he was going ahead with the summit with Kim Jong-un on Jun. 12 to discuss the possible dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear program.