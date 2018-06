Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, speaks to the media before leaves to the North Korea for liaison office opening in Kaesong Joint Industrial Complex, at the CIQ, in Paju, South Korea, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SONG KYONG-SEOK/POOL

South Koreans watch a TV news broadcast on North Korea's dismantling of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Chun Hae-sung (L), Seoul's vice unification minister, toasts with O Yong-chol (R), captain of the North Korean cheering squad, as he hosts a banquet dinner at Inje Speedium in Inje, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2018, to welcome the North Korean delegation to the PyeongChang Olympics. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The South Korean government Thursday said it will not resume economic exchanges with North Korea while international sanctions are still in place on the Pyongyang regime.

Vice-Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said there are still sanctions in place imposed against the North by the international community, including the United States, and added that "discussion could start on removing sanctions when denuclearization materializes."