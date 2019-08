Students give a performance blasting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Lee Ok-seon (L), one of the few surviving victims of Japan's World War II-era sexual slavery, greets people at a memorial event held in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, 10 August 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An electronic signboard at KEB Hana Bank shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) having risen for a third consecutive day, increasing by 0.23 percent to close at 1,942.29, despite the ongoing trade dispute with Japan; in Seoul, South Korea, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea announced on Monday that it is withdrawing commercial privileges from Japan in retaliation for restrictions the neighboring country applied to its exports amid continued deterioration of bilateral relations.

The measure, announced by the Seoul Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, removed Tokyo from the list of 29 preferential trading partners which in practice will lead to a tightening of the conditions for exporting strategic goods to Japan.