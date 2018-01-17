Catalan Parliament's new Speaker, Roger Torrent (R), greets the President of the Catalan Parliament's Senior Bureau, Ernest Maragall, during the regional Chamber's constituent session, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Catalan Parliament's new Speaker, Roger Torrent (2-R), inspects the honor at the end of the Catalan Parliament's constituent session during which he was elected as the regional Chamber's new Speaker, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Catalan Parliament's new Speaker, Roger Torrent (C), delivers his speech after his election during the Catalan Parliament's constituent session, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Catalan lawmakers have elected a separatist politician to be speaker of the regional parliament on Wednesday in what was the first session to be held in the chamber since the Spanish state dissolved it three months ago in response to an illegal declaration of independence.

Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) candidate Roger Torrent, 38, received the backing of three pro-independence groups in parliament whose combined votes put him ahead of his rival candidate José María Espejo-Saavedra from the pro-union Citizens, the largest party in the chamber, who eventually took the post of second deputy speaker.