Catalan lawmakers have elected a separatist politician to be speaker of the regional parliament on Wednesday in what was the first session to be held in the chamber since the Spanish state dissolved it three months ago in response to an illegal declaration of independence.
Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) candidate Roger Torrent, 38, received the backing of three pro-independence groups in parliament whose combined votes put him ahead of his rival candidate José María Espejo-Saavedra from the pro-union Citizens, the largest party in the chamber, who eventually took the post of second deputy speaker.