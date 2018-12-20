Pro-Catalan independence lawmakers hold a minute of silence in support of four jailed politicians on hunger strike in front of Catalonia's regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 19, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

Four imprisoned Catalan politicians awaiting trial after a failed secessionist bid on Thursday decided to give up a hunger strike protest after nearly three weeks, according to their spokesperson.

Former regional ministers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull and Joaquim Forn, as well as the president of the separatist civil association Catalan National Assembly (ANC) Jordi Sánchez, are currently in pre-trial detention on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in organizing a referendum on the prosperous northeastern Spanish region's independence from the rest of the country that was deemed unconstitutional by the judiciary.