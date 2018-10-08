The results of the three-seat presidency confirmed on Monday that Serb and Bosniak Muslim nationalists and a center-left Croat candidate won recent elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the electoral commission.
Serb candidate Milorad Dodik, from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), took the lead with 54 percent of the votes, while Mladen Ivanic, of the center-right Bosnian Serb Party of Democratic Progress, came close behind with 43 percent, according to the electoral commission.