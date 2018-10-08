Sefik Dzaferovic, presidential candidate of Bosnian Muslim ruling party 'Party of Democratic Action' casts his vote in the country's general elections in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IR

Zeljko Komsic, candidate for Presidency in Bosnia and Herzegovina, casts his vote in the country's general elections, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FUAD FOCO

Milorad Dodik, candidate for Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency casts his vote in the country's general elections, in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE//VLADIMIR STOJAKOVIC

The results of the three-seat presidency confirmed on Monday that Serb and Bosniak Muslim nationalists and a center-left Croat candidate won recent elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the electoral commission.

Serb candidate Milorad Dodik, from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), took the lead with 54 percent of the votes, while Mladen Ivanic, of the center-right Bosnian Serb Party of Democratic Progress, came close behind with 43 percent, according to the electoral commission.