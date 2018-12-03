Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic (not pictured) address the media during a press conference on the rejection of Kosovo to the Interpol organization, in Belgrade, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

The president of France has postponed a planned visit to Belgrade after his capital Paris was affected by violent protests conducted by the so-called yellow vest movement, Serbia's president said during a televised press conference.

Emmanuel Macron to the decision to instead weigh up how best to tackle the disquiet that led to violent unrest in France after demonstrations that were originally intended to express dissatisfaction with a fuel price hike turned into widespread mayhem on city streets.