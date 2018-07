President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (2-L) at the start of a meeting with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting at EEAS (European External Action Service) building in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (2L) and European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting at EEAS (European External Action Service) building in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (L) is welcomed by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting at EEAS (European External Action Service) building in Brussels, Belgium, 18 July 2018. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo agreed to further talks during a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday that was arranged by the European Union in order to review progress in negotiations aimed at normalizing bilateral relations.

Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Hashim Thaci met for talks along with the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Federica Mogherini.