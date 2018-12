President of the Republic of Kosovo Hashim Thaci (C) smiles during the plenary session at the parliament in Pristina, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Serbia said it would request an emergency United Nations security council meeting after Kosovo, whose independence status Belgrade does not recognize, passed a resolution to create its own army.

NATO and the European Union have both expressed concern over the vote by Kosovan lawmakers, which gets the ball rolling on a plan to transform its currently limited, NATO-led paramilitary Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into a moderate military force of 5,000, up from 4,000.