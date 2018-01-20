The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic (L), is accompanied by Bishop Teodosije (R), as he speaks to the media in the front of the Banjska monastery, some 10 kilometers from Mitrovica in northern Kosovo, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

Serbia remained committed to resolving disagreements with Kosovo Albanians to preserve the peace deal and ensure stability in the region, the country's president said Saturday during a visit to Kosovo just days after a prominent Kosovo Serb politician was assassinated.

Aleksander Vucic gave a televised speech from the majority Serb town of Banjska in Kosovo near North Mitrovica, where on Tuesday Oliver Ivanovic was fatally shot by unknown gunmen outside his SDP party offices in a case that threatened to heap further strain onto Serbia's already complicated relations with Kosovo Albanian authorities.