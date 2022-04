Belgrade (Serbia), 03/04/2022.- Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic celebrates as he presents the early results of the general elections in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Belgrade (Serbia), 03/04/2022.- Incumbent Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the media and presents the early results of the general elections in Belgrade, Serbia, 03 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic won reelection in the first electoral round on Sunday, garnering estimated support of 59.8 percent of the votes, according to early vote projections.

Vucic, who has been accused by critics of having authoritarian tendencies, appears to have handily defeated his main challenger, representing the opposition United for the Victory of Serbia coalition, retired Gen. Zdravko Ponos.