Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (L) and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic (R) review a guard of honor upon Vucic's welcome ceremony for a two days official visit, in Zagreb, Croatia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KASAP

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic (unseen) following their meeting in Zagreb, Croatia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The presidents of Croatia and Serbia on Monday agreed to work on improving their strained relations in order to boost the latter’s chances of gaining entry into the European Union.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic welcomed her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vuvic to the Croatian capital Zagreb for a two-day official visit aimed at addressing issues of bilateral interest.