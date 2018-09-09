Belgrade, Sep 9 (efe-epa). - The president of Serbia on Sunday announced he was canceling his planned visit to a majority-Serb village in northern Kosovo due to the partially-recognized Kosovar government's veto to the trip after the latter faced pressure from Kosovar Albanian protesters.

Aleksandar Vucic, who despite Pristina's ban had at first insisted on plowing ahead with the visit to Banje – a minuscule town near the Serbian border in which 400 Serbs live surrounded by ethnic Albanian neighbors – changed his plans after his convoy was stopped by Kosovo's police 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from barricades set up by Kosovar Albanian protesters to prevent the delegation from reaching the area.