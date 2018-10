Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (L) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KADOBNOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (L) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA/YURI KADOBNOV

Serbia's president assured his Russian counterpart Tuesday that the Serbian army remained a neutral force in Europe despite the complex situation in the Western Balkans, especially with regards to the breakaway nation of Kosovo.

Aleksandar Vucic met Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.