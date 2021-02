Photo provided by Lola Moral showing Spanish illustrator Sergio Garcia, whose work is appearing on the cover of New Yorker magazine's Feb. 15-22, 2021, issue. EFE-EPA/Lola Moral/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

"The cover of the New Yorker is a mythic model to which we all aspire someday, or rather we all dream of being able to publish" on it, Spanish illustrator Sergio Garcia - who is now fulfilling that dream - told EFE in an interview.

Readers of the iconic magazine will view his cover illustration before they delve into the pages of the publication's Feb. 15-22, 2021, issue.