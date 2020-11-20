A photo provided by the Peruvian president's office of Peruvian caretaker President Francisco Sagasti (c) and members of his Cabinet on 18 November 2020 in Lima. EPA-EFE/Peruvian president's office

Peruvian caretaker President Francisco Sagasti and his Cabinet face a series of challenges in the coming months, including building citizen confidence in the political system, generating institutional stability, overcoming ongoing health and economic crises and putting the country firmly on a democratic path.

Even so, the 76-year-old elder statesman and member of the centrist Purple Party begins his tenure as one of the few Peruvian politicians who enjoys the respect of the citizenry and initially has the support of young people who flooded the streets nationwide to oppose last week's appointment of former congressional speaker Manuel Merino as interim president.